Telly Tattle: Bad is good

Aarya Babbar

Seven years after he played Dasanan Raavan in the mythological television show, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman (2017), Aarya Babbar returns to the tube. This time around, as the authoritative and misogynistic Kalikant Thakur in Jagriti—Ek Nayi Subah, which is set in the fictional town of Mokshgarh in Jamtara district. Talking about his prep, Aarya said, “I isolated myself right before my take to get into the zone of my cruel character. I’ve played various negative roles in the past, but this stands out as one of the most complex roles I’ve ever taken on.”

