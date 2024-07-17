Aishwarya Khare said, “It is not always easy as it takes a lot of effort for the team to set up the scene and plan how we will shoot it with all the safety measures.”

A still from Bhagya Lakshmi

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Hangin’ tough x 00:00

Hangin’ tough

Aishwarya Khare recently shot an action sequence for her television show, Bhagya Lakshmi. The scene required her character, Lakshmi, to rescue her on-screen daughter Parvati (Trisha Sarda) from a borewell. Any real-life inspiration is purely coincidental. Having attempted some stunts on this show, Aishwarya said, “It is not always easy as it takes a lot of effort for the team to set up the scene and plan how we will shoot it with all the safety measures.” Admitting that she was initially hesitant when told that she would be hanging upside down to enter the borewell, the actor added, “With safety gears like a helmet, boots and bunker gear that firemen wear, I felt confident of pulling it off. No matter which location we are shooting at, the stunts are always performed under a professional’s supervision, with all the necessary precautions in place. I had a great time shooting for this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

From fans, with love

Abrar Qazi, who plays Rajvansh in the television show, Kumkum Bhagya, has transformed his make-up room. He has put up frames, art pieces and mementoes gifted by fans to give the space an aesthetic vibe. He said, “I cherish everything my fans do for me. Seeing their gifts motivates me to work harder and do justice to the characters I portray. My fans are my prized possessions, hence their love is all over my make-up room.”