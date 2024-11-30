Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Bhumika Gurung to play antagonist in Bas Itna Sa Khwaab

Updated on: 01 December,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Shagun is manipulative, cunning, and doesn’t shy away from using others to get what she wants. To play such a negative role is a thrilling and new experience for me”

Telly Tattle: Bhumika Gurung to play antagonist in Bas Itna Sa Khwaab

Bhumika Gurung

Bhumika Gurung has joined the upcoming show Bas Itna Sa Khwaab as the antagonist, alongside Rajshree Thakur and Yogendra Vikram. Portraying the character of Shagun, Bhumika says, “She is full of complexity and intrigue; driven by jealousy and bitterness towards those she feels wronged her. Shagun is manipulative, cunning, and doesn’t shy away from using others to get what she wants. To play such a negative role is a thrilling and new experience for me.”




