Bhumika Gurung

Bhumika Gurung has joined the upcoming show Bas Itna Sa Khwaab as the antagonist, alongside Rajshree Thakur and Yogendra Vikram. Portraying the character of Shagun, Bhumika says, “She is full of complexity and intrigue; driven by jealousy and bitterness towards those she feels wronged her. Shagun is manipulative, cunning, and doesn’t shy away from using others to get what she wants. To play such a negative role is a thrilling and new experience for me.”

