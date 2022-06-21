Telly Tattle: Creating opportunities

D’Souza was surprised to see Deepika, who came to the auditions with her baby in tow, after six years

Known to be a benefactor to many, Remo D’Souza took the onus of helping his ex-assistant Deepika when he spotted her as a contestant on DID Super Moms. D’Souza was surprised to see Deepika, who came to the auditions with her baby in tow, after six years. Praising her performance, he said that she is still the “best at what you do”. “I can promise you today that we all will help you to restart and build your career in this industry once again,” the reality show judge added.

