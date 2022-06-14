Telly Tattle: Gymming on route

“I have enjoyed cycling since my childhood and I continue to pursue it as a part of my fitness regime. When I don’t get much time to work out or play sports, I cycle around my place or till the set,” says the actor

Shabir Ahluwalia with wife and kids

Working round the clock for a month barely gives actors spare time to concentrate on their fitness. While some create their own gym on the set or go on a strict diet, Shabir Ahluwalia prefers to cycle to the set of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. “I have enjoyed cycling since my childhood and I continue to pursue it as a part of my fitness regime. When I don’t get much time to work out or play sports, I cycle around my place or till the set,” says the actor.

Show full article