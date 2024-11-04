Breaking News
Entertainment News > Television News

Telly Tattle: Jagriti—Ek Nayi Subah’s Asmi Deo shares her love for animals

Updated on: 05 November,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

It’s like living my dream through this character,” says the young actor

Asmi Deo

Jagriti—Ek Nayi Subah’s Asmi Deo, 7, is passionate about protecting those who can’t speak for themselves, and is often seen spending her free time on set caring for the animals around her. “When I was first offered this role, I was excited about spending time with animals on set. 


Between shoots, I love playing with the dogs, cats, and rabbits, and taking care of them makes me feel like I’m making a difference in their lives. It’s like living my dream through this character,” says the young actor.


