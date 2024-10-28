Telly Tattle: Jayati Bhatia takes on a unique role in Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile as a strict yet vulnerable family matriarch. Here's everything you need to know

Age appropriate

Jayati Bhatia is the latest addition to the cast of Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile. Playing the negative lead, Jayati will be seen as the strict and unpredictable family matriarch, Sharda Suryavanshi aka Buaji. “Buaji is a unique character who’s tough on the outside, but has her own layers of vulnerability. What makes this role special for me is that I’m playing my own age on screen after nearly 10 years. Until now, I’ve been playing elderly roles, so stepping into a character that reflects my real age is refreshing,” shares the actor.

On my way out

After Muskan Bamne, Nyra Banerjee has been ousted from Bigg Boss 18. As her journey in the house ends, she shares, “I hated the fact that I could not react in time when Rajat’s [Dalal] impulsive behaviour caught me by surprise. I was stunned seeing his reaction when I stole his gudda for a task. However, I loved that people listened and obeyed me whenever I told them to do something in the house.” Banerjee, who was in the house for 24 days, was nominated along with Dalal, Vivian Dsena, and Avinash Mishra.