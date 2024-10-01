Telly tattle: In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, host Amitabh Bachchan meets Neha, a contestant from Budhlada, Punjab who aspires to be a soldier

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Amitabh Bachchan says he would love to join the Indian Army x 00:00

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, host Amitabh Bachchan meets Neha, a contestant from Budhlada, Punjab, who after completing her masters now, aspires to be a soldier. She says that every citizen is worthy of joining the army. She then asks Sr Bachchan about his experience of playing an army officer in Bollywood movies. Bachchan shares, “The first thing that I find appealing about the army is their uniform. Just wearing it can change the atmosphere; it instils a sense of discipline and seriousness in how tasks are approached.” He adds that if given a chance, he would willingly join the army.

