Telly Tattle: Leaping with a double role

Updated on: 22 June,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Meet takes a 16-year leap. Ashi Singh, who played the protagonist Meet Hooda, will now be seen as her daughter Sumeet

Ashi Singh and Sumeet

Two years since it went on air, Meet takes a 16-year leap. Ashi Singh, who played the protagonist Meet Hooda, will now be seen as her daughter Sumeet. Asserting that the daughter is different from the mother, Ashi, who is excited about slipping into the role, says, “It is a brand-new character and that is motivating for me, giving me opportunities to explore as an artiste. With the character of Sumeet, I am getting to discover a new side of myself.”




