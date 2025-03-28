Telly Tattle: Look who’s back on TV

On his return to the cult show, Tigmanshu said, “I return with a clear mission, I am fully prepared”

(From left) Tigmanshu Dhulia with a CID crew member

Tigmanshu Dhulia is set to reprise his role as the notorious Barbosa, leader of the Eye Gang, in Sony Entertainment Television’s hit show CID.

The show’s team tells mid-day that after a hiatus of over six years, Barbosa will return with a mission to dismantle the CID bureau. On his return to the cult show, Tigmanshu said, “I return with a clear mission, I am fully prepared.”