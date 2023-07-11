Breaking News
Thane: Doctor rapes 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at clinic in Badlapur
2020 Delhi riots: Man held over role in head constable Ratan Lal murder case
Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority, says Ashish Shelar
Thane Crime: Three booked for allegedly cheating builder of Rs 1.4 cr
Rahul running 'mega mall of hatred', not 'mohabbat ki dukan', says JP Nadda
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly tattle Married again

Telly tattle: Married again!

Updated on: 11 July,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Ashi Singh’s character Sumeet is getting married on the show, Meet. Dressed in a golden bridal ensemble, she says, “This is the third time I have been dressed as a bride on the show. But now, I’m not a tomboy bride, but a soft and feminine one"

Telly tattle: Married again!

Ashi Singh

Listen to this article
Telly tattle: Married again!
x
00:00

In touch with roots



Harleen Sethi got inked to commemorate her upcoming show, Kohrra. Sethi got ‘Nirbhau Nirvair’ in Gurmukhi script engraved on her hand, and wrote on social media, “I never took to my Punjabi roots. Today, I am proud of who I am and where I come from.”


My biggest fan

Nikki Sharma’s mother is thrilled with her daughter’s return to TV with Shiv Shakti. She says, “My mother has been my biggest supporter. She was eagerly waiting for the first episode of the show, and got teary-eyed after watching it.”

television news Entertainment News entertaintment indian television TV updates TV News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK