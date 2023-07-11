Telly tattle: Married again!

Ashi Singh’s character Sumeet is getting married on the show, Meet. Dressed in a golden bridal ensemble, she says, “This is the third time I have been dressed as a bride on the show. But now, I’m not a tomboy bride, but a soft and feminine one"

Ashi Singh

In touch with roots

Harleen Sethi got inked to commemorate her upcoming show, Kohrra. Sethi got ‘Nirbhau Nirvair’ in Gurmukhi script engraved on her hand, and wrote on social media, “I never took to my Punjabi roots. Today, I am proud of who I am and where I come from.”

My biggest fan

Nikki Sharma’s mother is thrilled with her daughter’s return to TV with Shiv Shakti. She says, “My mother has been my biggest supporter. She was eagerly waiting for the first episode of the show, and got teary-eyed after watching it.”