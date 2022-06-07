Telly Tattle: Mommy fiesta

For me, this show is a beautiful way of celebrating womanhood,” says the actor, who was last seen on Dance Maharashtra Dance

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar is back on the small screen after 15 years. She will join Remo D’Souza and Bhagyashree on the judges’ panel for DID Super Moms. “I am happy being a part of a show that gives opportunities to women who are following their passion and achieving their dreams in the world of dance. For me, this show is a beautiful way of celebrating womanhood,” says the actor, who was last seen on Dance Maharashtra Dance.

Also Read: Tuesday Trivia: Urmila Matondkar reveals she wore 15 kg jewellery for iconic 'Chamma Chamma' song

Show full article