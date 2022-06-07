Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Mommy fiesta

Updated on: 07 June,2022 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
For me, this show is a beautiful way of celebrating womanhood,” says the actor, who was last seen on Dance Maharashtra Dance

Urmila Matondkar


Urmila Matondkar is back on the small screen after 15 years. She will join Remo D’Souza and Bhagyashree on the judges’ panel for DID Super Moms. “I am happy being a part of a show that gives opportunities to women who are following their passion and achieving their dreams in the world of dance. For me, this show is a beautiful way of celebrating womanhood,” says the actor, who was last seen on Dance Maharashtra Dance.

