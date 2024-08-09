Telly Tattle: New baddie on tube

Actor Aarush Shrivastav is excited about going bad in the television show, Kumkum Bhagya. He plays Sahil, who is out for revenge against Rajvansh (Abrar Qazi) and Poorvi

Actor Aarush Shrivastav is excited about going bad in the television show, Kumkum Bhagya. He plays Sahil, who is out for revenge against Rajvansh (Abrar Qazi) and Poorvi (Rachi Sharma). “Even though I have played negative roles before [in Saavi ki Savaari and Bekaaboo], this time around, my character Sahil has his own quirks. I believe negative characters have always fascinated me and are incredibly interesting as they possess so many layers, motivations, and complexities,” said Aarush. Feeling welcomed by his co-stars of the drama series, he added, “I am enjoying shooting with Abrar, Rachi, Srishti Jain and others. I must say that our off-screen chemistry is nothing like our on-screen chemistry and yet, we are having a great time.”

