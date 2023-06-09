Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Nikki Sharma's auspicious beginnings

Updated on: 09 June,2023 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

Nikki Sharma kicked off the shoot of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, which sees her play a woman who yearns for a sense of belonging after losing her parents at a young age

Nikki Sharma recently began shooting her new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. Set in the city of Varanasi, the show sees the actor play a woman who yearns for a sense of belonging after losing her parents at a young age. She’s now determined to chase her parents’ dream of becoming a doctor. “In many ways, I feel a deep connection with my on-screen character,” Nikki shares. She adds, “Shakti embodies unwavering ambition, strength and devotion, the traits which I personally resonate with.” 




