Telly Tattle: Nikki Sharma's auspicious beginnings

Nikki Sharma kicked off the shoot of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, which sees her play a woman who yearns for a sense of belonging after losing her parents at a young age

Nikki Sharma recently began shooting her new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. Set in the city of Varanasi, the show sees the actor play a woman who yearns for a sense of belonging after losing her parents at a young age. She’s now determined to chase her parents’ dream of becoming a doctor. “In many ways, I feel a deep connection with my on-screen character,” Nikki shares. She adds, “Shakti embodies unwavering ambition, strength and devotion, the traits which I personally resonate with.”

