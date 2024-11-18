Ravish Desai is set to enter Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye as Shubh Kadam, Amruta’s (Sriti Jha) ex-fiancé.

Ravish Desai is set to enter Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye as Shubh Kadam, Amruta’s (Sriti Jha) ex-fiancé. Desai is returning to television after eight years. His character Kadam returns to Mumbai to expand his business and make amends with Amruta. “Shubh is a different kind of character from what I have played before. He’s a man who believes men are the only decision makers, and women have no say. I’ve missed the daily connection with the audience,” says the actor.