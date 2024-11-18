Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Ravish Desai back on screen

Telly Tattle: Ravish Desai back on screen

Updated on: 19 November,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Ravish Desai is set to enter Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye as Shubh Kadam, Amruta’s (Sriti Jha) ex-fiancé.

Telly Tattle: Ravish Desai back on screen

Ravish Desai

Listen to this article
Telly Tattle: Ravish Desai back on screen
x
00:00

Back on screen


Ravish Desai is set to enter Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye as Shubh Kadam, Amruta’s (Sriti Jha) ex-fiancé. Desai is returning to television after eight years. His character Kadam returns to Mumbai to expand his business and make amends with Amruta. “Shubh is a different kind of character from what I have played before. He’s a man who believes men are the only decision makers, and women have no say. I’ve missed the daily connection with the audience,” says the actor.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK