Breaking News
Mumbai: Rainfall races ahead, but city lake levels lag
Like-and-earn scam: CA held for using client docs to open fake accounts
Road accidents: Rising in Navi Mumbai, Thane, falling in Mumbai
Maharashtra politics: Portfolios awaited, however, ministers get offices and homes
Mumbai: ‘Fake cop’ arrested for kidnapping, extortion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Real nahin reel hi sahi

Telly Tattle: Real nahin, reel hi sahi

Updated on: 12 July,2023 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Mohit Malhotra, who plays Vikrant in Bhagya Lakshmi, is pleased to play a doctor for a crucial sequence in the show

Telly Tattle: Real nahin, reel hi sahi

Mohit Malhotra

Listen to this article
Telly Tattle: Real nahin, reel hi sahi
x
00:00

Mohit Malhotra, who plays Vikrant in Bhagya Lakshmi, is pleased to play a doctor for a crucial sequence in the show. “My parents wanted me to become a doctor. I’m glad I got a chance to play a doctor for a brief while so I could fulfil my parents’ dream through mine. It is a beautiful reminder of the life choices we make,” he says. 


Judge once more


Badshah


Come July 29, Badshah will return as one of the judges of the reality talent show, India’s Got Talent season 10. This is the rapper-singer’s second outing with co-judges Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher. Calling his first outing an incredible experience, Badshah says, “It’s surreal to see how their artistry touches the hearts of millions, including my own. While it fills me with pride, I also look forward to seeing exceptional talent surpassing the benchmark set last year.”

badshah kirron kher shilpa shetty television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK