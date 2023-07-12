Telly Tattle: Real nahin, reel hi sahi

Mohit Malhotra, who plays Vikrant in Bhagya Lakshmi, is pleased to play a doctor for a crucial sequence in the show

Mohit Malhotra

Mohit Malhotra, who plays Vikrant in Bhagya Lakshmi, is pleased to play a doctor for a crucial sequence in the show. “My parents wanted me to become a doctor. I’m glad I got a chance to play a doctor for a brief while so I could fulfil my parents’ dream through mine. It is a beautiful reminder of the life choices we make,” he says.

Judge once more

Come July 29, Badshah will return as one of the judges of the reality talent show, India’s Got Talent season 10. This is the rapper-singer’s second outing with co-judges Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher. Calling his first outing an incredible experience, Badshah says, “It’s surreal to see how their artistry touches the hearts of millions, including my own. While it fills me with pride, I also look forward to seeing exceptional talent surpassing the benchmark set last year.”