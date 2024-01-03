Telly Tattle: Reincarnation romance

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is the newest television show to explore the idea of rebirth

Rebirth has always fascinated storytellers, be it on the big screen or small. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is the newest television show to explore this idea. Karamm Rajpal, who plays Rajneesh in the show, says, “It is a fantastic opportunity for me as an actor. It isn’t merely about playing a role; but about instilling the belief in viewers that love never fades.” Trupti Mishra, who essays the role of Poornima, adds, “Reincarnation is perceived as a mystical event. My goal, through the portrayal of Poornima, is to make audiences believe in it.”

