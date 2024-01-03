Breaking News
Gokhale bridge construction: Some Mumbai trains to be affected this week
Former model Divya Pahuja, accused in Gadoli encounter case, killed in Gurugram
Maharashtra: 3.4 magnitude tremor recorded in Palghar district; no damages
Navi Mumbai: IAS officer, his brother booked for thrashing two people
Mumbai local train updates: Timings of some WR services to be changed
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Reincarnation romance

Telly Tattle: Reincarnation romance

Updated on: 04 January,2024 06:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is the newest television show to explore the idea of rebirth

Telly Tattle: Reincarnation romance

File pics

Listen to this article
Telly Tattle: Reincarnation romance
x
00:00

Rebirth has always fascinated storytellers, be it on the big screen or small. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is the newest television show to explore this idea. Karamm Rajpal, who plays Rajneesh in the show, says, “It is a fantastic opportunity for me as an actor. It isn’t merely about playing a role; but about instilling the belief in viewers that love never fades.” Trupti Mishra, who essays the role of Poornima, adds, “Reincarnation is perceived as a mystical event. My goal, through the portrayal of Poornima, is to make audiences believe in it.”




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK