Telly Tattle: Rushad Rana takes the leap

Rushad Rana has joined the cast of the TV show, 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'. As Rajesh Naik, the CEO of the company where the protagonist Radhika works, he will not only challenge her, but also help bring out her true potential. Sharing that one has to take up the right project when it comes his way, the actor says, “Just like the name of the show, all of us have taken our ‘sapnon ki chhalaang’ towards living our dream. The relatable narrative made me say yes to the show.” Talking about his layered character, Rushad adds, “I personally believe that people like Rajesh Naik also exist in real life.” The show also stars Megha Ray, Simran Tomar, Pulkit Bangia and Sadhwi Majumder.

