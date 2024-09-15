Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Sachet's surprising prize

Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

During an episode of the reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, mentor Sachet Tandon was impressed by Shraddha Mishra’s rendition of the Omkara (2006) song, Beedi. So much so that Sachet gifted his guitar to her.

Shraddha Mishra and Sachet Tandon

During an episode of the reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, mentor Sachet Tandon was impressed by Shraddha Mishra’s rendition of the Omkara (2006) song, Beedi. So much so that Sachet gifted his guitar to her. He told Shraddha, “This is the guitar that I used while recording one of my favourite songs, Bekhayali. You’re a brilliant singer, and I see a lot of potential in you. I’d like you to use this guitar in one of your next performances.”





