Telly Tattle: Sachet’s surprising prize

Shraddha Mishra and Sachet Tandon

During an episode of the reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, mentor Sachet Tandon was impressed by Shraddha Mishra’s rendition of the Omkara (2006) song, Beedi. So much so that Sachet gifted his guitar to her. He told Shraddha, “This is the guitar that I used while recording one of my favourite songs, Bekhayali. You’re a brilliant singer, and I see a lot of potential in you. I’d like you to use this guitar in one of your next performances.”

