Sharad Kelkar and Soma Rathod
There are two reasons why Sharad Kelkar loves to go on the set of Tumm Se Tumm Tak, the shoot and Soma Rathod’s beloved home-cooked dabba. He says, “I genuinely wait for her shoot days because I know her delicious food will be arriving on set. She knows my favourite vegetables — bhindi, gobhi, and methi, and she sweetly prepares them specially for me. The whole energy on set changes when we all sit together and relish her food.”
