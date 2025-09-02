Breaking News
Telly Tattle Sharad Kelkar reveals Soma Rathod specially cooks for him

Telly Tattle: Sharad Kelkar reveals Soma Rathod specially cooks for him

Updated on: 02 September,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Sharad Kelkar says Soma Rathod knows his favourite vegetables, and she sweetly prepares them specially for him. He recalls how the whole energy on set changes when they all sit together and relish her food

Telly Tattle: Sharad Kelkar reveals Soma Rathod specially cooks for him

Sharad Kelkar and Soma Rathod

Telly Tattle: Sharad Kelkar reveals Soma Rathod specially cooks for him
There are two reasons why Sharad Kelkar loves to go on the set of Tumm Se Tumm Tak, the shoot and Soma Rathod’s beloved home-cooked dabba. He says, “I genuinely wait for her shoot days because I know her delicious food will be arriving on set. She knows my favourite vegetables — bhindi, gobhi, and methi, and she sweetly prepares them specially for me. The whole energy on set changes when we all sit together and relish her food.”

