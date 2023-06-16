Telly Tattle: Sporting encounter

Maitree actor Samarth Jurel reveals he initially became a cricketer for his father. He later came to Mumbai to pursue acting after lying to his father

A still from the show

Maitree actor Samarth Jurel left his budding career in cricket to become an actor in Mumbai. Sharing that his father, Mukesh Jurel played the game representing Indore at state level, he shares, “Initially, I ignored my feelings and became a cricketer, only for my father. In fact, I played at the district and state level. After that, I decided not to abandon my dreams. So, without hurting my dad’s feelings, I lied to him saying that I am going to Mumbai to play cricket, but actually opted for modelling and did theatre.” One thing led to another and he bagged the lead role in the Zee TV show. Samarth, who has a soft spot for cricket, often indulges in the game on the set with his co-actors and crew members.

