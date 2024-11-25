Breaking News
Telly tattle Tenali Rama to return on TV with a thrilling twist

Telly tattle: Tenali Rama to return on TV with a thrilling twist

Updated on: 26 November,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

The popular show, Tenali Rama, is set to return to television screens with a thrilling twist—it will introduce a new character, Girgit, played by Sumit Kaul.

Sumit Kaul

The popular show, Tenali Rama, is set to return to television screens with a thrilling twist—it will introduce a new character, Girgit, played by Sumit Kaul. Girgit is not just another antagonist; he is a complex character whose mastery of disguise, and cunning nature make him a significant challenge to the courtier, Tenali Rama. Talking about the role, Kaul shares,“Girgit is a character unlike any I’ve played before—layered, strategic, and unpredictable. He’s the kind of villain audiences will be drawn to, despite his dark nature.”




