The popular show, Tenali Rama, is set to return to television screens with a thrilling twist—it will introduce a new character, Girgit, played by Sumit Kaul. Girgit is not just another antagonist; he is a complex character whose mastery of disguise, and cunning nature make him a significant challenge to the courtier, Tenali Rama. Talking about the role, Kaul shares,“Girgit is a character unlike any I’ve played before—layered, strategic, and unpredictable. He’s the kind of villain audiences will be drawn to, despite his dark nature.”

