Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Baby steps for Mumma
<< Back to Elections 2024

Telly Tattle: Baby steps for Mumma

Updated on: 02 April,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Ulka Gupta talks about playing single mother in Main Hoon Saath Tere

Telly Tattle: Baby steps for Mumma

A still from the show

Listen to this article
Telly Tattle: Baby steps for Mumma
x
00:00

For the upcoming show Main Hoon Saath Tere, the makers have roped in Ulka Gupta to play a single mother. Set in Gwalior, the story revolves around Janvi and son Kian (Nihan Jain), who is the nucleus of her world. Despite their strong bond, Kian experiences the void of a father figure in his life and wants his mother to find love again. The plot thickens when Janvi crosses paths with an affluent businessman, Aryaman. Excited to embrace the role of a mother, Gupta said, “I have always loved kids, and stepping into the role of a mother for the first time on screen is exciting. Initially, I was nervous about shooting with a child, but after the promo and mock shoots, I have become more comfortable shooting with Nihan. I think of my own mother and find myself infusing some of her maternal touch into Janvi.”




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK