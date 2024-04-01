Ulka Gupta talks about playing single mother in Main Hoon Saath Tere

A still from the show

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Baby steps for Mumma x 00:00

For the upcoming show Main Hoon Saath Tere, the makers have roped in Ulka Gupta to play a single mother. Set in Gwalior, the story revolves around Janvi and son Kian (Nihan Jain), who is the nucleus of her world. Despite their strong bond, Kian experiences the void of a father figure in his life and wants his mother to find love again. The plot thickens when Janvi crosses paths with an affluent businessman, Aryaman. Excited to embrace the role of a mother, Gupta said, “I have always loved kids, and stepping into the role of a mother for the first time on screen is exciting. Initially, I was nervous about shooting with a child, but after the promo and mock shoots, I have become more comfortable shooting with Nihan. I think of my own mother and find myself infusing some of her maternal touch into Janvi.”

ADVERTISEMENT