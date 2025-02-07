The actor also opened up on her thoughts on feminism, saying that the topic has gone “out of control” and said that she is not a feminist because all women are “above men”

Urvashi Dholakia

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Urvashi Dholakia reveals why she is not a feminist x 00:00

Urvashi Dholakia, who played the role of Komolika in long-running TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001-2008) recently opened up about how the maker of the show, Ekta Kapoor, had pitched her the antagonist role, saying that she would become the biggest “sex bomb” of the country after playing Komolika. The actor also opened up on her thoughts on feminism, saying that the topic has gone “out of control” and said that she is not a feminist because all women are “above men.”

ADVERTISEMENT