Telly Tattle: Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli to tie the knot

Updated on: 27 October,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Designer Kunal Rawal is crafting the groom’s wedding attire. It will be an intimate ceremony, with both families and only close friends in attendance

Himansh Kohli

November marks a new beginning for Yaariyan (2014) actor Himansh Kohli. Soon after Diwali festivities, he will get ready for his wedding celebrations. Not much is known about his bride-to-be, except that she is from a non-film background. It is an arranged-cum-love marriage for Himansh. Since he is from Delhi, all the functions will be celebrated in the capital, and the pheras will take place on November 12. Designer Kunal Rawal is crafting the groom’s wedding attire. It will be an intimate ceremony, with both families and only close friends in attendance.




