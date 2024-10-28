Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Yesha Rughani on message of empowerment in Rabb Se Hai Dua

Telly Tattle: Yesha Rughani on message of empowerment in Rabb Se Hai Dua

Updated on: 28 October,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Stating that she feels strongly about Ibaadat’s decision to stand up for herself, Yesha added, “ I hope [this role] inspires women to find their voice when they feel their worth is being compromised”

Yesha Rughani

Yesha Rughani is pleased that the latest episodes of her television show, Rabb Se Hai Dua, will amplify the message of women’s empowerment. As her character Ibaadat finds herself in a legal battle with husband Shubham (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and sister Mannat (Seerat Kapoor), the actor said, “Through Ibaadat’s journey, we’re aiming to deliver a powerful message—women must prioritise their dignity in any relationship.” Stating that she feels strongly about Ibaadat’s decision to stand up for herself, Yesha added, “ I hope [this role] inspires women to find their voice when they feel their worth is being compromised.”




