Yesha Rughani is pleased that the latest episodes of her television show, Rabb Se Hai Dua, will amplify the message of women’s empowerment. As her character Ibaadat finds herself in a legal battle with husband Shubham (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and sister Mannat (Seerat Kapoor), the actor said, “Through Ibaadat’s journey, we’re aiming to deliver a powerful message—women must prioritise their dignity in any relationship.” Stating that she feels strongly about Ibaadat’s decision to stand up for herself, Yesha added, “ I hope [this role] inspires women to find their voice when they feel their worth is being compromised.”
