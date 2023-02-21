Replacing Sheezan Mohammad Khan in Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2, Abhishek Nigam discusses the atmosphere on set after the tragedy

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Mohammad Khan in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul

It is hard to move on after a tragedy, but the show must go on. That is the ultimate truth of life. Moving forward from the setback of actor Tunisha Sharma’s death and the subsequent arrest of co-actor Sheezan Mohammad Khan, who were the leads of Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul, the makers roped in Manul Chudasama and Abhishek Nigam as replacements.

The show, now called Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2, depicts a new set of adventures. “The new vision of the show is challenging, as is my character. I have been given a new identity, attributes, and goals. We cannot completely disconnect from the story. The road is the same, but there is a new turn in it,” explains Nigam, who was a close friend of Sharma.

Ask him about the morale on the set, and Nigam points out that the “loss is mutual for everyone”. “It is not like I have not known her. We remember her in our hearts, but try to keep a positive mindset on the set. As far as I can tell, the atmosphere on the set is positive. The cast and crew are working hard because it helps to keep at it. Everyone has been warm and welcoming.”

It would be difficult not to associate the show with the tragedy, but Nigam is confident that the audience will continue to support the show. “As an artiste, and I am sure it is the same for the makers, we always try to serve the audience with the best of content. Ultimately, it is in their hands. So far, people have been loving the show,” adds the actor.