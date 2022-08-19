'Things are looking better': Shekhar Suman shares an update on Raju Srivastava's health

On Friday afternoon, Shekhar took to his Twitter handle and said that the best of doctors are looking after Srivastava and that things are looking better

Raju Srivastava/ File pic

Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who has been in the intensive care unit of AIIMS following a heart attack, continues to be in the hospital. While there were reports on Thursday of the comedians' health taking a turn for the worse, actor Shekhar Suman has now said that things are looking better. Suman has been giving regular updates on the health of the ace comedian.

On Friday afternoon, Shekhar took to his Twitter handle and said that the best of doctors are looking after Srivastava and that things are looking better. "Raju's latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in y'day.The best doctors,neuro surgeons are attending on him and things are looking better.I feel Raju's own will to fight and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty. har har mahadev," he tweeted.

Raju's latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in y'day.The best doctors,neuro surgeons are attending on him and things are looking better.I feel Raju's own will to fight and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty.🙏🙏🙏har har mahadev — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 19, 2022

Reports of Srivastava's health fast deteriorating came out on Thursday. Comedian and friend of Srivastava, Sunil Pal, in a video, had revealed that Srivastava is "almost brain dead". "Please pray for Raju Srivastava. He is going through a serious situation. Doctors also don't know what to do. Please pray. The brain has stopped working. Please pray. Raju bhai get well soon," he said in the video.

The comedian had been admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. Post this his trainer took him to the hospital. Reportedly, the 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day

