Tina Datta on 14 years of ‘Uttaran’ : The show is and will always be close to my heart

The actress is presently seen in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’
Even though actress Tina Datta is presently talked about for her stint in the ‘Bigg Boss’, house, the fact remains that, she is still remembered for her role as Ichcha in the famous serial ‘Uttran’. Those who have seen the show will surely agree with the fact that, Tina, has to her credit of being one the first few female actresses on Indian TV to play a double role in the same show.
Speaking of ‘Uttran’, Tina recalled (before she entered the reality show), “Uttaran is and will always be close to my heart. When I signed it, I had no clue we’d come so far. 14 years Ichcha has lived in me and she will continue to. I am so grateful for all the love and acknowledgement that y’all have given me, bus ab Bigg Boss mein jaa rahi hu, same love aur support dete rahiye. Dil se lots of Love to everyone!!”
Besides ‘Uttran’, Tina was also seen in the reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’ and serials like ‘Karmaphal Daata Shani’, ‘Daayan’ etc…