'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Gurucharan Singh was recently hospitalised and is reportedly in critical condition His friend Bhakti Soni has revealed shocking details about his health and financial condition. She revealed that the actor had predicted his death day and also spoke about his financial debt.

Bhakti Soni in an interview with Times Now revealed that Singh has not consumed food in 19 days. "He hasn’t eaten food or drunk water for 19 days. Because of that, he fell unconscious and was quickly rushed to the hospital. When he came back, he tried getting work, but he didn’t get anything. He wanted to take sanyas," she revealed.

“Jab humari last time call par baat hui thi, tab woh mujhe bole ki main January 13 ya January 14 tak mujhe yeh samajh aa jayega ki woh iss dharti par rahenge ya nahi. Yeh unke words the. His mom and dad are very concerned about his health, but Gurucharan is not listening to anybody," she added.

About Singh's financial condition

Soni, in an interview with ETimes, said that Singh had a loan of Rs 1.5 crore to pay back and is not getting any help from his family. "He had a debt of about Rs 1.2 crore. However, his father owns a property worth ₹55 crore. Unfortunately, there is an ongoing dispute as the tenants are not vacating the property. If the matter gets resolved and the property is sold, he should be able to clear his loan," she said.

She added, "When he needs support the most, no one, including his family members, is helping him. It’s only friends like me and one friend in Delhi who have been supporting him financially."

What Gurucharan Singh said about his health

Earlier this week, Singh also took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he was seen lying on a hospital bed. He expressed gratitude towards all on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti and revealed that he has not been keeping well.

Even though the actor did not disclose the reason for his hospitalisation, he mentioned, “Haalat bahot zyada kharab ho gayi hai".

“On the occasion of Gurupurab, Guru Sahib Ji blessed me with a new life. Infinite and unlimited thanks to Guru Sahib Ji. I also express heartfelt gratitude and respect to all of you, because of Guru Sahib Ji’s grace, I am alive and standing before you today. Thank you to everyone. Rab Rakha and may Waheguru continue to shower His blessings," he wrote in the caption of his post.

