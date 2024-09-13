TV actress Simran Budharup shared her disappointing experience with the security team at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. She said she was 'rough-handled' and her mother's phone was snatched

Visiting Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi season is a wish for many. During the 10 days of the festival, the pandal sees a massive turnout as people from across the country come to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. TV actress Simran Budharup was among them. However, she ended up having a bad experience as she got 'rough-handled' by the security at Lalbaugcha Raja. She also took to social media to share a video where she was seen getting into a physical brawl with the security.

Simran shares her experience during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan

Simran was accompanied by her mother for the darshan. Sharing details about the incident, the actress wrote along with the video on Instagram, "Really Disheartening Experience at Lalbaugh Cha Raja Darshan".

She further narrated, "Today, I visited Lalbagh Cha Raja with my mother to seek blessings, but our experience was marred by the unacceptable behavior of the staff. A man from the organization snatched my mother’s phone while she was clicking the picture (she was In The queue behind me not that she was taking any extra time as It was my turn for the Darshan), and when she tried to retrieve it, he pushed her. I intervened, and the bouncers rough-handled me, when I started recording this behavior of them they tried snatching my phone too (it’s In this video where I am yelling “Mat Karo! Kya Kar Rahe ho aap) . It was only when they discovered I’m an actor that they backed off."

"This incident highlights the need for awareness and accountability. People visit such places with good intentions, seeking positivity and blessings. Instead, we were met with aggression and disrespect. I understand that managing crowds is challenging, but it’s the staff’s responsibility to maintain order without misbehaving or harming devotees," she added.

The actress concluded with, "I’m sharing this to bring attention to the issue and hope it serves as a wake-up call for event organizers and staff to treat visitors with dignity and respect. Let’s work together to create a safer, more positive environment for everyone.

How netizens reacted to Simran Budharup's Lalbaug experience

A user commented, "This is unacceptable and also why I never visit Lalbaug cha raja, how they push people isn’t what a Gods Darbar would feel like."

"That's why locals no longer visit the places that have become famous in the Instagram era, people who just want to show off, rude bouncers, no system and security huh," wrote another user.

Another person wrote, "This is truly unacceptable for any person, you did the right thing. I hope you & your mom are fine".