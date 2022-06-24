TV can make you incredibly popular: Sudhanshu Pandey

Obviously, television has a different set of audience. Stardom and fame that I got with this show is something that I had not imagined earlier”

A still from Anupamaa

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who is currently seen in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa, says he never imagined the kind of success and popularity TV shows could acquire before he became part of the show.

“I had a lot of television offers and I would turn them down. Rajan’s offer came my way, and he had to tell me only one line, and I agreed to do it. The show had a fantastic story line. My character was absolutely brilliant and he didn’t have to convince me. I have a huge body of work behind me, including 48 feature films in Hindi, some Tamil films and one Hollywood film. I was a part of A Band of Boys. After such a long time, becoming part of a show like Anupamaa, I realised how incredibly popular television can make you. Obviously, television has a different set of audience. Stardom and fame that I got with this show is something that I had not imagined earlier.”

