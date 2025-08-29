Adding intrigue to the narrative will be actor Ridhima Pandit, stepping into the role of Lata, a woman with a past, whose charm and mystery blur the lines between friend and foe

Lata isn’t just another character passing through the plot; she’s stunning, poised, and captivating at the same time. With her calm, calculating gaze and flawless sophistication, she can turn heads and charm people without them even realising it. On the surface, she is gracious and articulate, but beneath that lies a razor-sharp mind that reads people like an open book. She knows exactly how to find insecurities, twist words to her advantage. Her strength lies in her emotional intelligence, and she can make anyone feel like they’re in control, all while quietly pulling the strings.

Ridhima on entering the show

Talking about her new role, Ridhima Pandit shares, “What appealed to me about playing Lata is her complexity. She’s beautiful and glamorous, but that’s not what defines her. She is eloquent, strategic, and knows exactly how to use perception to her advantage. There’s an unpredictability to her; sometimes she’s blunt, sometimes she’s disarmingly charming, and that makes her a character you can’t quite pin down. As an actor, it’s thrilling to play someone who walks the fine line between elegance and danger. Lata is definitely going to shake things up for Yug and Kairi, and I can’t wait for audiences to see how her story unfolds.”

Ashi talks about her character

Earlier, Ashi Singh shared, "Honestly, I’m not sure, maybe it’s because when we’re playing our characters, we’re completely immersed in them. Whatever bond we share off-screen, the moment the camera rolls, we become Yug and Kairi. We carry their emotions, and maybe that’s what makes it feel so beautiful and effortless on screen."

She further shared, "I’ve been learning so much from them, truly, every single day. They’re both incredibly talented and experienced, and their support during scenes means a lot. Sometimes they’ll say, “You’re doing great, but try this small adjustment,” and that subtle suggestion can make a world of difference. Their input consistently helps elevate my performance. What I admire most, though, is how grounded they are not just as actors, but as individuals. It’s more than just acting; I’ve picked up valuable life lessons from them as well. They’ve contributed to my personal growth and self-grooming in such a positive way."