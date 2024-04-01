Breaking News
Uorfi tells all about dating narcissistic men on MTV Splitsvilla X5
Uorfi tells all about dating ‘narcissistic men’ on ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’

Updated on: 01 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Uorfi Javed, who plays the role of a mischief maker in youth-based reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5 ExSqueeze Me Please’, has talked about dating ‘narcissistic men’

Uorfi Javed

Social media personality Uorfi Javed, who plays the role of a mischief maker in youth-based reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5 ExSqueeze Me Please’, has talked about dating ‘narcissistic men’ and toxic relationships in the upcoming episode.


In the upcoming episode, contestants will be shocked as Uorfi in her own quirky way introduces the exes in the show. Uorfi unveils a quirky challenge, where contestants must burn frames to reveal hidden surprise. She said: "Mujhe aag lagana bohot pasand hai, it's my favourite hobby (I like to ignite the fire. That’s my favourite hobby)." As the flames dance on the frames, shocking images of exes are revealed.


Uorfi then drops the news, announcing, "Welcome to Ex Isle, where you will get front-row seats to see your exes spicing it up in Splitsvilla," leaving everyone stunned. Contestant Nayera's hiccup-filled relationship with her ex-flame Siwet, starting and abruptly ending on another reality show, added an extra kick to the drama. Uorfi told Nayera: "Girl, we have all been there and dated some narcissistic men."


Meanwhile, Deekila's unresolved feelings for her ex Aniket, who cheated on her, adds to the emotional drama. Uorfi comforts her by sharing her own wild adventures and possessive relationships, knowing firsthand the toll it takes on you. 'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please' airs on MTV and on JioCinema.

