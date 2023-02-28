'Vast difference between cinema and TV', says Subhash Ghai as he ventures into television with 'Jaanaki'

"It's going to telecast on Doordarshan around end of May 2023 with 208 episodes. Producer Rahul Puri and writers of Jaanaki have done a brilliant job on the script. It has 7 songs too. I am sure the audience would love Jaanaki," Subhash Ghai said

Subhash Ghai. File pic

Subhash Ghai, who has directed and produced some iconic films in the 80s and 90s such as 'Vishwanath', 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Vidhaata', 'Ram Lakhan', and 'Khalnayak' among others, is all set to enthrall the audiences with his television series, 'Jaanaki'.

His company Mukta Arts has joined hands with Doordarshan for the daily series.

Talking about this project, Subhash Ghai said, "What I have learnt the most during the pandemic period sitting at home, was to observe the vast difference between cinema and television medium specially when the content on television is further divided into three platforms like OTT series, television series, and mobile shows. I did watch most of the shows on every small screen during the pandemic and interacted with most of the profound writers for TV who taught me the right approach to keep the viewers glued on television screen."

He added, "So, I decided to experiment with content in 2021 and produced an interesting pocket comedy play titled 36 FARMHOUSE for Zee5 which went very well with the viewers and also celebrated a silver jubilee week on the small screen. It was an exciting challenge and was a kind of re-learning for me knowing, and understanding viewers and their consumption pattern on the small screen. Its success encouraged my company Mukta Arts to go for other challenging experiments by making a daily series for Doordarshan when we were approached. And I am delighted over the fact that today is the mahurat day of shooting. It is another milestone for Mukta Arts and our new tv series titled Jaanaki is a super story on women empowerment especially for the homemakers of India."

"It's going to telecast on Doordarshan around end of May 2023 with 208 episodes. Producer Rahul Puri and writers of Jaanaki have done a brilliant job on the script. It has 7 songs too. I am sure the audience would love Jaanaki," Subhash Ghai said.

'Jaanaki' is a story on women's empowerment, especially for the homemakers of India.

Subhash Ghai recently on the occasion of actor Jackie Shroff's birthday, announced his new collaboration with the former.

Extending his birthday wishes to Jackie, Ghai on Instagram wrote, "Once a HERO -always a HERO. BORN as a new super HERO in our film HERO 1983 and #YAADEIN 2001...now comes in 2023 as a heart warming super HERO on big screen film being produced by @MuktaArtsLtd on our script never before. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @bindasbhidu @muktaartsltd @zeestudiosofficial @muktaa2cinemas @whistling_woods @rahul77."

Ghai's association with superstar Jackie can be traced back to 1983 with 'Hero'. Ghai went on to work with him again in 'Karma' in 1986 and 'Yaadein' in 2001. More details regarding the new project are awaited.

