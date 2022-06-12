Vidisha Srivastava: My fashion icon has always been Deepika Padukone

In a fun and quick tete-a-tete, mid-day.com takes you on a tour of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Vidisha Srivastava's wardrobe, as she spills the beans on his fashion favourites.
My favourite Indian outfit
I love Indian clothes, especially sarees. Sarees are one of my favourite outfits to wear and accessorize. However, the one I wore for the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai for my entry scene is my absolute favourite. It was light pink in colour and of chiffon fabric. I did light smokey eye make-up, and applied nude colour lipstick, to enhance my look. However, I opted for light jewellery like earrings, a hand bracelet and a beautiful choker to go with it.
My favourite western outfit
Skirts and hot pants are two of my favourite western outfits. I feel at ease in them, and they flatter my body. They're my go-to outfits for going shopping, to the beach, or seeing a movie with friends.
The trendiest outfit I own
Subtlety appeals to me more than being trendy. However, as you can see from my Instagram account, I have a wide range of clothing.
What you will find me wearing at home
I prefer wearing more light and breathable, baggy casuals at home like shorts and loose t-shirts.
My favourite holiday outfits
I enjoy wearing swimming costumes. I took this picture in the Maldives, which is one of my favourite holiday destinations.
The fashion trends I don't like
I enjoy wearing fashionable clothes and experimenting with them, but the trend of oversized tees and button-downs has always perplexed me.
My go-to accessories
My go-to accessories are sunglasses, purses, handbags, a variety of earrings, layered bracelets, and caps.
One celeb whose wardrobe I would like to steal from
My fashion icon has always been and will continue to be Deepika Padukone. I would like to steal her wardrobe. She is a fashionista who is trendy, classy, and daring in her choices, and she pulls it off effortlessly and tastefully. Her sense of style is all about self-assurance, which is reflected in her outfits. She looks stunning in both Indian and Western outfits.
One crazy fashion trend I might try
I would like to try sleek triangle party sunglasses one day. I want to see how funny I can look. Or it can be either way.