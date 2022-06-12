Vidisha Srivastava: My fashion icon has always been Deepika Padukone

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Vidisha Srivastava plays a fun round of 'Closet conversations' with mid-day.com

Vidisha Srivastava

In a fun and quick tete-a-tete, mid-day.com takes you on a tour of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Vidisha Srivastava's wardrobe, as she spills the beans on his fashion favourites.

The most dramatic outfit I have worn

I recently shot a dramatic and exciting reel while dressed as Shakuntala. The ensemble consisted entirely of mogra flowers, a beautiful white saree, and a side pony, which gave me a great appearance.

The outfit I'm most comfortable in

A good pair of joggers and a crop top or crop hoodie make my day easier. It's always fashionable, and it's the most comfortable outfit for any season.

My favourite Indian outfit

I love Indian clothes, especially sarees. Sarees are one of my favourite outfits to wear and accessorize. However, the one I wore for the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai for my entry scene is my absolute favourite. It was light pink in colour and of chiffon fabric. I did light smokey eye make-up, and applied nude colour lipstick, to enhance my look. However, I opted for light jewellery like earrings, a hand bracelet and a beautiful choker to go with it.

My favourite western outfit

Skirts and hot pants are two of my favourite western outfits. I feel at ease in them, and they flatter my body. They're my go-to outfits for going shopping, to the beach, or seeing a movie with friends.

The trendiest outfit I own

Subtlety appeals to me more than being trendy. However, as you can see from my Instagram account, I have a wide range of clothing.

What you will find me wearing at home

I prefer wearing more light and breathable, baggy casuals at home like shorts and loose t-shirts.

My favourite holiday outfits

I enjoy wearing swimming costumes. I took this picture in the Maldives, which is one of my favourite holiday destinations.

The fashion trends I don't like

I enjoy wearing fashionable clothes and experimenting with them, but the trend of oversized tees and button-downs has always perplexed me.

My go-to accessories

My go-to accessories are sunglasses, purses, handbags, a variety of earrings, layered bracelets, and caps.

One celeb whose wardrobe I would like to steal from

My fashion icon has always been and will continue to be Deepika Padukone. I would like to steal her wardrobe. She is a fashionista who is trendy, classy, and daring in her choices, and she pulls it off effortlessly and tastefully. Her sense of style is all about self-assurance, which is reflected in her outfits. She looks stunning in both Indian and Western outfits.

One crazy fashion trend I might try

I would like to try sleek triangle party sunglasses one day. I want to see how funny I can look. Or it can be either way.