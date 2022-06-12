Breaking News
Mumbai: Why H West Ward has highest Covid-19 cases
Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Mumbai reports 1,745 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa lost: Devendra Fadnavis on RS elections
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Vidisha Srivastava: My fashion icon has always been Deepika Padukone

Vidisha Srivastava: My fashion icon has always been Deepika Padukone

Updated on: 12 June,2022 04:02 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Vidisha Srivastava plays a fun round of 'Closet conversations' with mid-day.com

Vidisha Srivastava: My fashion icon has always been Deepika Padukone

Vidisha Srivastava


In a fun and quick tete-a-tete, mid-day.com takes you on a tour of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Vidisha Srivastava's wardrobe, as she spills the beans on his fashion favourites.

The most dramatic outfit I have worn
I recently shot a dramatic and exciting reel while dressed as Shakuntala. The ensemble consisted entirely of mogra flowers, a beautiful white saree, and a side pony, which gave me a great appearance.




The outfit I'm most comfortable in
A good pair of joggers and a crop top or crop hoodie make my day easier. It's always fashionable, and it's the most comfortable outfit for any season.


Show full article

indian television tv show fashion

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK