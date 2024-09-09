Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Vikas Sethi passed away on Saturday night in his sleep. He is survived by his wife Jhanvi and their twin sons. He was 48

Vikas Sethi

Listen to this article Vikas Sethi's wife Jhanvi recalls last moments of actor: 'Didn't want to go to the hospital' x 00:00

Actor Vikas Sethi passed away at the age of 48. According to reports he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday night in Nashik. Sethi, you might recall was a popular household name in the 2000s with shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahiin To Hoga', 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'. He is survived by his wife Jhanvi Sethi and twin boys.

ADVERTISEMENT

His wife Jhanvi Sethi recalled his last moments while talking to PTI. She revealed that they were in Nashik for a family function when the incident occurred. "After we reached my mother's house in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. He didn't want to go to the hospital so we asked the doctor to come home," she revealed.

"When I went to wake him up at around 6 am in the morning (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night in his sleep due to cardiac arrest," she further said.

His mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, said Jhanvi.

The last rites will be held in Mumbai on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhanvi vikas sethi (@jhanvivikassethi)

Vikas Sethi's popular work on screen

Apart from his presence on television, you might recall him as Robbie from Karan Johar's hit film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. He was seen as the college student who was interested in Poo played by Kareena Kapoor. He played the muscular college heartthrob who would often get ignored by Kareena's Poo. He was the one with whom Poo goes to Prom to make Rohan Raichand (Hrithik Roshan) jealous.

Vikas was known for playing supporting characters in some of the most popular daily soaps in the 2000s. He also participated in the third season of dance reality show, Nach Baliye, with his then-wife, Amita.

The actor also starred in the 2001 film, Deewaanapan, which featured Arjun Rampal and Dia Mirza in the lead. In 2019, he played a significant role in the Telugu hit, ISmart Shankar which had Ram Pothineni in the lead.