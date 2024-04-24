Karan Singh Grover, who was also one of the guests shared a video on Instagram which shows Arti's dance performance on the song 'Mehndi Lagaake Aayi'.

Arti Singh, Dipak Chauhan Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Watch bride-to-be Arti Singh's fiery dance performance at her mehndi ceremony x 00:00

Television actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Arti Singh is set to tie the knot with fiance Dipak Chauhan. After a fun-filled haldi ceremony, the bride-to-be and her beau held a mehndi ceremony combined with their sangeet. A slew of celebs from the film and telly world arrived to bless the couple for a happy married life ahead.

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who was also one of the guests shared a video on Instagram which shows Arti's fiery dance performance on the song 'Mehndi Lagaake Aayi' featuring Sonali Bendre in the 2001 film 'Lajja'.

Arti looked bespoke in a lime green lehenga as she flaunted her mehndi on both hands, dancing her heart out with her childhood memories being displayed in the backdrop.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “Congratulations for finding true love!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

On Tuesday, Arti posted pictures from her haldi ceremony. She wrote, "Rang rang mere rang main, rang jayenge sang! #PyarKiHaldi #DipakKiArti."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arti singh sharma (@artisingh5)

Arti chose a pink choli and a green mid-length lehenga skirt for the occasion. She also adorned flower kaleeras and large kundan earrings. The groom-to-be was dressed in traditional embroidered attire.

Arti and Dipak will tie the knot on April 25. Dipak is a businessman.

Reportedly, it's an arranged marriage and the duo met through matchmakers. She is the niece of actor Govinda and has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of 'Bigg Boss 13'.

While participating in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, her brother and actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek entered the house during the family round to support Arti. After staying away from their family for almost four months, the contestants finally met their loved ones. The emotional brother-sister duo had a heart-to-heart conversation. Krushna told her that the whole family was very proud of her as she played the game with utmost dignity.

With tears in his eyes, Krushna talked about a recent moment when he was shooting in Delhi and a few school children addressed him as Arti's brother. Krushna said that it was the proudest moment of his life and he was very happy that Arti had come this far in the journey.

Known for her work in shows like 'Maayka', 'Uttaran', and 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' among others, Arti was seen in the show 'Shravani'. In 'Shravani', Arti portrayed the antagonist, Chandra Taiji, who consistently created trouble for Shravani.

(With inputs from Agencies)