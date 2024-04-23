Bride-to-be Arti Singh dances her heart out with brother Krushna Abhishek at haldi ceremony

The pre-wedding festivities of actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Arti Singh have kick-started. She is set to tie the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan.

Krushna Abhishek with Arti Singh

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant and actress Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan. As the pre-wedding festivities have kick-started, photos and videos of Arti’s haldi ceremony have surfaced on social media. Clad in a pink and green lehenga, the bride-to-be danced her heart out to the beats of dhols with brother and actor Krushna Abhishek.

Arti and Dipak will tie the knot on April 25. Dipak is a businessman. Reportedly, it's an arranged marriage and the duo met through matchmakers. She is the niece of actor Govinda and has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of 'Bigg Boss 13'.

While participating in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Krushna entered the house during the family round to support Arti. After staying away from their family for almost four months, the contestants finally met their loved ones. The emotional brother-sister duo had a heart-to-heart conversation. Krushna told her that the whole family was very proud of her as she played the game with utmost dignity.

With tears in his eyes, Krushna talked about a recent moment when he was shooting in Delhi and a few school children addressed him as Arti's brother. Krushna said that it was the proudest moment of his life and he was very happy that Arti had come this far in the journey.

During the same show, Arti had revealed that she faced a rape attempt inside her own home, at the young age of 13.

Arti shared, "My first panic attack was when I was 13 and I faced panic attacks for one year. People often judge me ‘She must be depressed, maybe some guy left her’. I was depressed but my own servant tried to rape me inside my house when I was 13. I wanted to talk about this and share it with Paras (Chhabra) as I feel he is sensitive enough. I told him I can’t sleep alone, even today I need to latch the door before I sleep.”

Known for her work in shows like 'Maayka', 'Uttaran', and 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' among others, Arti was seen in the show 'Shravani'. In 'Shravani', Arti portrayed the antagonist, Chandra Taiji, who consistently created trouble for Shravani.

