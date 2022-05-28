Breaking News
Watch video! Shivangi Joshi on Khatron Ke Khiladi: I have a lot of fears

Updated on: 28 May,2022 04:23 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The Balika Vadhu 2 actress is part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Shivangi Joshi


Balika Vadhu 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Shivangi Joshi is a contestant on Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.' She recently joined mid-day.com for an exclusive chat about the show. Speaking about the fears she wishes to overcome she says, "I have a lot of fears which I wont mention but I have chosen this show to overcome all of them. It's going to be a surprise for me too, I don't know what all I can do because I haven't explored that side of mine! I'm looking forward to it and hope I make you'll proud."

Watch video to know more!





Show full article

