Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > When Rashami Desai was broke and had no money for food

When Rashami Desai was broke and had no money for food

Updated on: 31 July,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Rashami Desai revealed that she had loans amounting to crores and was struggling to find a way to improve her situation

Rashami Desai. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Rashami Desai, who is known for her roles in ‘Uttaran’ and ‘Nach Baliye 7’, has opened up about a challenging time in her life when she faced severe financial difficulties.


The actress revealed that she had loans amounting to crores and was struggling to find a way to improve her situation.



This period of financial distress coincided with a significant family dispute in 2017, leading her to block all her family members from her contact list.


Rashami shared her experience on Paras Chhabra's podcast, stating, “2017 was a phase where I faced a lot of family disputes. I was extremely weak financially, you could say I was at zero. I had loans worth crores as liabilities. I was perplexed as to how I would pay them off. That's when I got ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’. The journey of that show was very interesting for me.”

The actress mentioned that whatever she earned from the show, she used to secure her future.

“But then, securing the future is not the only thing that you could do. I didn’t know how to utilise those things in a larger sense. I had no investment plan," she added.

Rashami said that she comes from a humble background where investments and wealth creation are not part of their value system, making it difficult for her to secure herself financially despite working in the industry for so long.

