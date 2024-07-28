Breaking News
Who is that 'third wheel' between Sanaya Irani & Drashti Dhami?

Updated on: 28 July,2024 11:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Sanaya Irani shared a candid video with her best friend Drashti Dhami, engaged in a deep conversation amid the heavy downpour in Mumbai

Picture Courtesy/Sanaya Irani's Instagram account

Actress Sanaya Irani shared a candid video with her best friend Drashti Dhami, engaged in a deep conversation amid the heavy downpour in Mumbai.


The video, shot by Sanaya's husband and actor Mohit Sehgal, captures the intimate moment.



In the video, Sanaya is seen wearing a grey T-shirt and shorts, while Drashti sports a beige short dress. The two are conversing on the terrace, enjoying the monsoon season.


Mohit captioned the Instagram post: "I am always the third wheel between the three of us. Kitni baatein karte hain yaar #besties #holiday," followed by an angry face emoji.

Sanaya also shared the video on her Instagram stories, adding a heart GIF.

Sanaya and Mohit, who married on January 25, 2016, in Goa, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in Santorini, Greece, this year.

The couple previously shared screen space in the teen drama 'Miley Jab Hum Tum'.

Drashti, who is married to Neeraj Khemka, is expecting her first baby.

On the professional front, Sanaya was recently seen in the web series 'Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene'. Mohit last appeared in the show 'Naagin 5'. Drashti's latest appearance was in the 2023 web series 'Duranga', where she portrayed Ira Jaykar Patel alongside Gulshan Devaiah.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

