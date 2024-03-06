Women’s Day 2024: Pariva Pranati to Ayushi Khurana, actresses talk about importance of empowerment

Women’s Day 2024: From Karuna Panday to Pariva Pranati, let's explore the inspiring words shared by these remarkable actresses portraying strong women characters

Ayushi Khurana and Pariva Pranati

As Women’s Day 2024 approaches, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women worldwide. From Karuna Panday to Pariva Pranati, let's explore the inspiring words shared by these remarkable actresses portraying strong women characters on the occasion of Women’s Day.



Karuna Pandey, who plays Pushpa in ‘Pushpa Impossible’, said, “As we celebrate Women's Day, let's reflect on the importance of empowering women in both urban and rural areas, ensuring they have the freedom to make their own choices and shape their destinies. Education is crucial, but so is liberation—women should have the freedom to follow their hearts. True empowerment means having the power to decide independently, without being controlled by family members or societal expectations. My hope is for a future where women everywhere are bold, courageous, and free to make their own choices.”

Pariva Pranati, who plays Vandana in ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’, said, “For me, Women’s Day is not just about celebrating each woman's stand for herself and embracing who they are, but also about recognizing the silent struggles many women face in today's modern world. Despite the progress and modern lifestyles, countless women continue to compromise their desires and dreams. It's our collective responsibility to inspire, support, and become cheerleaders for these women, empowering them to carve out a brighter tomorrow for themselves.”

“Happy Women’s Day! Today is all about embracing your awesome self. Whether it's chasing dreams, achieving financial independence, or pursuing your passion - just go for it! As you navigate your journey, may you find the confidence to not only shape your own destiny but also contribute to a world where every woman stands financially strong. Remember, your voice matters, your dreams are valid, and your potential is limitless. Happy Women’s Day to every trailblazer, dreamer, and force of nature. You have the power to shape your story. So, here’s to being fierce, free, and fabulous,” said Ayushi Khurana, who plays Pallavi in Aangan Aapno Kaa.

While Isha Sharma, who plays Pashminna in Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, said, “As women, we are born with the innate ability to conquer challenges and excel in every aspect of life. Just trust your instincts and fearlessly pursue your dreams. Rather than viewing imperfections as obstacles, we should embrace them as opportunities for personal growth. This Women's Day, let's celebrate the strength that resides within each of us and follow the path that our hearts truly desire.”