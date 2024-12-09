After a worker was electrocuted on Deepika Singh’s Mangal Lakshmi set, AICWA demanded accountability and called out those trying to sweep this critical issue under the rug

Mangal Lakshmi

Listen to this article AICWA demands FIR against Mangal Lakshmi makers after freak accident on set x 00:00

Days after the tragic electrocution incident on the set of Anupamaa, another alarming news has emerged from the set of Mangal Lakshmi, a popular Colors TV show. Reportedly, a crew member suffered severe injuries in a similar incident on the set of Mangal Lakshmi, starring Deepika Singh. The All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded accountability and called out those trying to sweep this critical issue under the rug.

ADVERTISEMENT

AICWA on the tragic incident at Mangal Lakshmi set

AICWA shared a post that reads, “On December 6, 2024, at a shooting set opposite the Mangal Lakshmi set in Goregaon Filmcity, a laborer working as an electrician suffered a severe electric shock, causing him to fall from a height. The worker sustained critical injuries and is currently admitted to the ICU in a hospital. Tragically, the worker’s family is being threatened not to speak out about the incident, with the warning that they will be denied financial support for his treatment.”

Subject: Urgent Call for Action: Investigate Negligence and Ensure Justice for Injured Worker at Goregaon Filmcity



On December 6, 2024, at a shooting set opposite the Mangal Lakshmi set in Goregaon Filmcity, a laborer working as an electrician suffered a severe electric shock,… pic.twitter.com/ELKrN6Fb3j — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAofficial) December 8, 2024

They further revealed the dark reality where makers tried to cover up the incident and wrote, "For two days, efforts were made to suppress the incident, and immense pressure was put on the worker’s family to remain silent. Those responsible for exerting this pressure must be held accountable, and an FIR should be lodged against them. This deliberate cover-up is as reprehensible as the negligence that led to the accident. "

“This is not an isolated incident—Filmcity has witnessed numerous accidents, most of which are silenced under pressure. The lives of hardworking laborers cannot continue to be treated as expendable. Justice delayed is justice denied,” the statement added.

About Mangal Lakshmi

The TV show Mangal Lakshmi, featuring Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, and Sanika Amit in key roles, debuted on Colors TV on February 27. The show has been running successfully since its premiere, but now this tragic incident has raised questions related to workers' and laborers' safety.

A similar incident on Anupamaa’s set

Earlier, a cameraman died on the set of Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa. A camera assistant, who was new on the set, passed away due to an electric shock. Reportedly, the incident took place at Goregaon Film City, where the camera assistant was on duty when he allegedly touched some wrong wires, leading to the electric shock.