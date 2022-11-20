World Television Day 2022: "My main learning has been through television shows," says Sourabh Raaj Jain

On the occasion of World Television day, Sourabh speaks about the medium being a place he has truly enhanced his skills as an actor

Sourabh Raaj Jain. Pic-PR

Sourabh Raaj Jain has been an integral part of many prominent television shows like Remix, Mahabharat, Mahakaali, Uttaran, and Patiala Babes. Sourabh has won accolades for his stellar performances in each of these shows.

On the occasion of World Television day, Sourabh speaks about the medium being a place he has truly enhanced his skills as an actor. "Many learn from acting schools, and theatre, and some learn from their parents who happen to be in the entertainment industry. But for me, my main learning has been through television shows. In fact, I continue to imbibe everything which I see or feel is worth learning from the field. The wonderful part about television is that it makes us a part of families and people's lives with whom we may or may not interact personally. But the love and appreciation we receive from them is overwhelming. Also, the reach television has is immeasurable!", shares Sourabh.

Also Read: Sourabh Raaj Jain: I ensure the household chores are equally divided between Ridhima and me

Speaking about being grateful to television for all it has given him till date, Sourabh says, "I have immense respect for this medium and I will always be grateful to it for constantly giving me opportunities to entertain viewers. Sometimes I do hear people trying to disassociate themselves from the platform to move to new work and new mediums which is of course their personal decision, but I feel that at least remembering one's roots and what it taught them and where it has brought them to in their life today is important".

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal