Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal, who played Hina Khan's mother, has announced her separation from her husband, Sanjeev Seth, who played her on-screen husband in the show, after 15 years of marriage

Rajeev Seth and Lata Saberwal

Listen to this article YRKKH's Lataa Sabharwal announces separation from actor-husband Sanjeev Seth after 15 years of marriage x 00:00

TV actress Lata Saberwal, who essayed the role of Hina Khan's on-screen mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently announced her separation. Lata was married to actor Sanjeev Seth, who played the role of Hina's father and Lata's on-screen husband in the show. The couple reportedly fell in love on the sets and, in 2010, got married in an intimate wedding ceremony. After 15 years of marital bliss, Lata took to her Instagram handle on June 21, 2025, to reveal that she had separated from Sanjeev.

Lataa Saberwal parts ways from Sanjeev Seth

Lataa Saberwal took to Instagram to share the news of her separation. Announcing the separation, she thanked Rajeev for giving her a beautiful son. She also requested her fans to respect her and ensure her family's peace in these times. She wrote, "After a prolonged silence, I declare that I, Lataa Saberwa, l have been separated from my husband, Mr. Sanjeev Seth. I give my gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son. I wish him all the best for his future life."

Lataa also mentioned that she did not want any questions to be asked regarding the separation and urged everyone she should not be call with regards to the same.

Lataa Saberwala

Lataa Sabharwal is best known for her work in the television space. She has also worked in Bollywood films. She was seen playing supporting roles in Bollywood films like Shahid Kapoor's Vivah and Ishq Vishq. Saberwal rose to fame for her portrayal of Rajshri Goyel Maheshwari in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Lataa and Sanjeev met in Udaipur during the shoot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where they played husband and wife. Their real-life chemistry turned into a romance, following which they tied the knot in 2010. The couple then welcomed a son named Aarav. They often appeared together at public events and television functions. They participated in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 in 2013. Fans had hailed and admired their partnership, both as actors and as a couple.