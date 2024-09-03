Breaking News
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: West Bengal Assembly unanimously passes state anti-rape Bill
Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month
Bandra Fair: Talks fail, renters left in the lurch
Mumbai: 1,811 Aarey stalls face uncertainty
Thane: Bhiwandi teens killed in hit-and-run accident
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Yuvika Chaudhary wards off evil eye as she stuns in her maternity photoshoot

Yuvika Chaudhary wards off evil eye as she stuns in her maternity photoshoot

Updated on: 03 September,2024 06:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Yuvika, who has 3.6 million followers, shared a string of photos, in which we can see her posing in a white thigh-slit gown, flaunting her baby bump

Yuvika Chaudhary wards off evil eye as she stuns in her maternity photoshoot

IANS

Listen to this article
Yuvika Chaudhary wards off evil eye as she stuns in her maternity photoshoot
x
00:00

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary on Tuesday left her fans in awe as she dropped dreamy pictures from her maternity photoshoot.


Taking to Instagram, Yuvika, who has 3.6 million followers, shared a string of photos, in which we can see her posing in a white thigh-slit gown, flaunting her baby bump. She has opted for a subtle makeup look and left her long tresses open.



She can also be seen posing in a sleeveless beige coloured gown with silver embroidery on it. The post has a red heart, and evil eye emojis in the caption. Her husband Prince Narula dropped evil eyes and fire emojis in the comment section.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yuvika chaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

Suniel Shetty commented: "God bless". Gauahar Khan wrote: "bless bless bless". Arti Singh said: "Hayeeee bless u baby". Rubina Dilaik said: "Beautiful".

Chetna Pande commented: "Hot &amp; sweet mommy to be". Divya Agarwal wrote: "So pretty". Yuvika met Prince Narula during their stint in 'Bigg Boss 9'. They got married on October 12, 2018 in Mumbai.

On the work front, Yuvika started her television journey with Zee TV's talent hunt reality show 'Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj'. She then starred in the TV serial 'Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani', in which she played the role of Aastha. 

Yuvika has been the winner of 'Nach Baliye 9'. She has also appeared as a guest in shows like 'Comedy Classes', 'MTV Splitsvilla 10', 'MTV Love School 3', 'MTV Ace Of Space 1', and 'MTV Ace Of Space 2'. She played the role of Tina in 'Kumkum Bhagya', and Shikha in 'Laal Ishq'.

On the other hand, Prince has been the winner of 'MTV Roadies 12', 'MTV Splitsvilla 8', 'Nach Baliye 9', and 'Bigg Boss 9'. He has appeared as the gang leader in 'MTV Roadies 17', 'MTV Roadies 18', and 'MTV Roadies 20'.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

yuvika chaudhary prince narula TV News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK