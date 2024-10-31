TVF's beloved show and India's first web series 'Permanent Roommates' has completed 10 years since the release of the first season. Cast members Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh and Shishir Sharma discuss with Mid-day.com on what made the show special even when stats were against it

Permanent Roommates

Listen to this article 10 years of Permanent Roommates: 'Makers did not have enough funds, put their own money', reveals Sumeet Vyas x 00:00

TVF's rom-com drama 'Permanent Roommates' that stars Sumeet Vyas as Mikesh and Nidhi Singh as Tanya was India's first web series. The show which has three seasons so far is among the most loved and popular shows in the country. Even after all these years, the story of Mikesh and Tanya, is remembered by fans. As the show completes 10 years, the cast of the show- Nidhi Singh, Sumeet Vyas and Shishir Sharma- recalled some fond memories from the show. Sumeet revealed that the statistics on the internet was against the show but he believes that it was the conviction of the makers that made the show what it became.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sumeet Vyas reveals the statistical challenges of making Permanent Roommates

"Everyone involved in the show was there because they really liked the story. They wanted to do something different than what was happening. As an actor, writer for Biswapati Sarkar, as director for Sameer Saxena and as a producer for Arunabh Kumar. They were kicked about doing something that was not accepted regularly and they had the guts to do it. They did not have the funds to fully make it but they put their own money and made the show they wanted to make. Not many people do that in today's day and age. Not many people make shows and films because they are just driven to tell a story. Most often they are made because they have the platform or because they have a script that will get them so and so actors. It's a statistic that comes into the picture," he revealed while talking to mid-day.com.

He further said that the stats did not favour the concept of a full-fledged limited-episode fictional series on the internet back then. "At the time when Permanent Roommated came on YouTube, no video above seven minutes would have any kind of viewership. The statistics did not support that. Our first episode was 15 minutes, the second was 20 minutes, the third was 30 minutes and 4 and 5th were 40 minutes. It was unheard of world over, not just in India. Nobody had thought you would put out 40-minute-long fictional content on a YouTube channel and millions of people would watch it. So clearly none of the stats made sense," he added.

Playing Mikesh is therapeutic, says Sumeet

Talking about his character Mikesh, Sumeet shared, "He is very unique, the way Biswapati had written and conceptualized him. Very seldom do you come across such characters which are genuinely unique. It is like you give a fantastic character actor part to the lead actor. Generally, lead parts are very functional. It is the character parts that are very interesting, especially in comedy. Mikesh was so much fun, and unorthodox, and spoke exactly what he thought, even if it was inappropriate. But it never sounded inappropriate because it was coming from an honest space. Mikesh is very therapeutic for me to play. He is a human being with no complexes. He is so free. I wish more people were like him".

So, is Permanent Roommates season 4 on the cards? Watch the video to know more: