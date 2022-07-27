Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh set to headline new web series 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'

The actor has always made his mark with diverse characters which he plays on screen, and this is the first time he will be seen headlining a project as the lead character

Abhishek Banerjee

After entertaining the audiences with 'Stree' and 'Bala', Abhishek Banerjee is all set to spread his charm with his upcoming film, 'The Great Wedding of Munnes', opposite Barkha Singh. Abhishek Banerjee is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The actor has always made his mark with diverse characters which he plays on screen, and this is the first time he will be seen headlining a project as the lead character.

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa and Abhishek Banerjee go way back, as they have earlier worked on 'Dream Girl'. It would be exciting to see this amazing duo together for the second time in much awaited upcoming series - The Great wedding of Munnes.

In the trailer, Abhishek manages to tickle your funny bone with his humour and wit as a man who is trying all ways to get married. And to his surprise, he lands up with the beautiful Barkha Singh, and the story furthers on with interesting twists and turns.

On the film front, Abhishek will be seen in 'Nazarandaaz' ‘Bhediya’ and 7 new projects, Abhishek also has an interesting lineup of different genres of films.