Adah Sharma who plays the titular role of Reeta Sanyal said, "This series captures the essence of the challenges faced by a girl who is trying to make it big as a lawyer and detective"

Adah Sharma Pic/Instagram

A lawyer, a detective, and a chameleon taking on cases that will make sure you’re at the edge of your seats! Disney+ Hotstar is bringing you a thrilling new show, ‘Reeta Sanyal’, starring the fierce and fabulous Adah Sharma. Join Reeta as she dives into a whirlwind of cases navigating through complex waters of justice. With her sharp mind and chameleon-like skills, will she be able to steer through the tumultuous game of justice?

Adah Sharma is happy to not get typecast

Adah Sharma said, "I've always wanted to play a character like Reeta Sanyal. I've been fortunate to not be typecast and got to play characters – some admirable, some scary, some sweet and many unlike me but the minute I read the script for Reeta Sanyal, I knew this was the show for me. As actors we have to do different projects to play different characters. Here I got to play 10 people in one show! There's action, comedy, drama, thrill, crime, all of it!”

She adds, “This series captures the essence of the challenges faced by a girl who is trying to make it big as a lawyer and detective. What makes it stand apart from something that you have seen before is, Reeta Sanyal is like reading a comic book. It's fun, exciting, thrilling and larger than life. I can't wait for the audience to be part of this incredible journey with me and Disney+ Hotstar."

Adah Sharma breathes life into ‘Reeta Sanyal’

Rajeshwar Nair, producer and co-founder of Keylight Productions said, “Reeta Sanyal is a series that’s filled with intrigue, emotion, and thrilling moments. It's everything I love about storytelling – it's entertaining, captivating, and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Adah has effortlessly donned the character of Reeta and brought her to life, she is an incredible actor and has done absolute justice to the character. I can't wait for audiences to experience this journey with us on Disney+ Hotstar. It's been a labor of love, and I hope viewers enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it."

About ‘Reeta Sanyal’ web series

The series will also include a stellar star cast comprising Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee, and Manik Papneja in key roles. Produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer under the banner of Keylight Productions and directed by Abhirup Ghosh, the series is based on the character created by the acclaimed writer Amit Khan. ‘Reeta Sanyal’ will stream from October 14, 2024 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, free on mobile.